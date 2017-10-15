Mississippi Forestry Commission hosts heavy equipment training academy to help fight fires

In the past two years, Mississippi's drought levels have been about on par with California's.

So, before the Forestry Commission sends any firefighters to help out West, they're making sure everyone's safe here at home.

"Mississippi has a lot of urban-wildlife interfaces, so we need to get on those fires, and we need to get on them quick," said Chief Randy Giachelli with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Fall is the start of fire season, so to prepare, the Mississippi Forestry Commission is hosting the fourth consecutive "Southern Area Geographic Heavy Equipment Operator Academy".

It's a training course for wild land firefighters in the Southeastern States, teaching them to use heavy machinery to combat wildfires.

"The public don't [sic] see the small fires, you know, they see the big ones," said Chief Giachelli. "And it's just as dangerous on that one acre fire as it is on that 100-acre fire for the guys on that heavy equipment."

Last year, 2,300 wildfires burned 33,000 acres in Mississippi.

"No matter how you look at it, it's dangerous," said Meacham Harlow with the Mississippi Forestry Commission. "So, being able to put them is a situation where they can learn from their mistakes is crucial for their advancement, and their safety."

There are 32 hand-picked students in this year's class. Four are from Mississippi.

Others are from Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Virginia.

"We really look for committed, long-term employees. Someone who's going to be here for a while and take this knowledge and teach this agency what everybody's doing," said Chief Giachelli.

There are several different training stations - blading, recovery, slopes, plowing, and suppression tactics.

"If they were called out to a federal detail, in California per se, then they would be experienced and they would know how to handle that type of terrain, because it is very different," added Harlow.

The training course is finished on October 19.

