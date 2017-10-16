Coming up on WLBT: Jessica Chambers murder trial continues - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Jessica Chambers murder trial continues

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

Jurors will resume deliberations this morning in the murder case of Jessica Chambers. We'll have complete coverage at the top of the hour. 

Overnight, a Jackson home goes up in flames. We'll tell you what we know when you join us. 

When you step outside, you'll feel fall! Are cooler temps here to stay? Your forecast will be on the minute you join us. 

See you in 10.

~Joy 

Powered by Frankly