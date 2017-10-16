Silver Alert issued for missing Ridgeland woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Johnnie Ray Pace of Ridgeland.

Pace is described as a white female, five feet, two inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with white hair and gray eyes.

She was last seen at about 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 at the Chateau Ridgeland assisted living facility located at 745 South Pear Orchard Road.

She was wearing a floral shirt and beige pants. Family members say she suffers from medical conditions that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Johnnie Ray Pace contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

