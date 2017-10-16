Silver Alert issued for missing Ridgeland woman

The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.More >>
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.More >>
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.More >>
A man has been arrested after allegedly killing his 11-month-old child.More >>
A man has been arrested after allegedly killing his 11-month-old child.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.More >>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.More >>