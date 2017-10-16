Woman found at assisted living facility where she was reported missing

Police say 83-year-old Johnnie Ray Pace of Ridgeland has been found after she was reported missing Sunday.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says she was found unharmed in Chateau Ridgeland after a 3rd search of the facility.

Monday morning a search party was set up between Callaway's Yard and Garden center and Tico's Restaurant on County Line after she went missing at 4 pm Sunday at the Chateau Ridgeland assisted living facility located at 745 South Pear Orchard Road.

We are trying to learn more about the circumstances surrounding her brief disappearance.

