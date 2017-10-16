Home catches fire on Bailey Avenue - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Home catches fire on Bailey Avenue

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A home on Bailey Avenue caught fire overnight.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 1:20 a.m. They searched the building and reported it all clear. 

The fire was under control by 1:32 a.m. 

No injuries were reported and officials are still working to figure out how the fire started.

We will update as soon as we know more. 

