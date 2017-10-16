Gunman wanted in sports bar shooting turns himself in

A gunman wanted in a double shooting that happened over the weekend at a night club has been identified and arrested.

40-year-old Abron Lashaun Carter surrendered to Jackson police Tuesday.

He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to TD’s Sports Bar on Fortification Street. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One had multiple gunshot wounds to both legs and the abdomen. The other had one gunshot wound in his leg.

Officers later learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight between two men inside the bar.

Police say one of the men involved tried to leave the bar after the suspect began firing shots, hitting him and his brother

Both victims were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. The victim shot multiple times is listed as critical. The second victim is listed in stable condition.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.