Jackson police looking for gunman wanted in double shooting

A gunman wanted in a double shooting that happened over the weekend at a night club has been identified.

40-year-old Abron Lashaun Carter, a black male last seen wearing a black and yellow hat and a yellow shirt, is wanted on two felony arrest warrants for aggravated assault.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to TD’s Sports Bar on Fortification Street. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One had multiple gunshot wounds to both legs and the abdomen. The other had one gunshot wound in his leg.

Officers later learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight between two men inside the bar.

Police say one of the men involved tried to leave the bar after the suspect began firing shots, hitting him and his brother

Both victims were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. The victim shot multiple times is listed as critical. The second victim is listed in stable condition.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating Carter is asked to contact Police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477). This investigation is ongoing

