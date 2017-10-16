Senator Cochran postpones return to Washington due to health issues

Senator Cochran announced that he is postponing his return to Washington because of health issues.

Cochran released the following statement:

“Mrs. Cochran informed me late Saturday night that Senator Cochran has developed another urinary tract infection. After a day of monitoring his condition, and on the advice of his physicians and other health care professionals, Senator Cochran has postponed his return to Washington. He will continue his recuperation at home in Mississippi. The Senator has expressed his intention to return to the Senate when his health permits, and to fulfill his commitment and duties to the people of his state.”

We will update this when we get more information.

