Shea Patterson and Marquis Haynes win SEC weekly awards

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Ole Miss won a pair of SEC weekly honors Monday. Rebel QB Shea Patterson is the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Senior defensive end Marquis Haynes earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week spoils.

Ole Miss hosts #24 LSU Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:15pm CT, the game will be televised on ESPN.

