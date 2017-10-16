Shea Patterson and Marquis Haynes win SEC weekly awards

Ole Miss won a pair of SEC weekly honors Monday. Rebel QB Shea Patterson is the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Senior defensive end Marquis Haynes earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week spoils.

Posted career highs of 3.5 TFLs, 3 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.@OleMissFB's Marquis Haynes is the #SECFB Co-Defensive Lineman OTW. pic.twitter.com/yRcwHBZnqG — SEC (@SEC) October 16, 2017

Ole Miss hosts #24 LSU Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:15pm CT, the game will be televised on ESPN.

