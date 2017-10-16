Shea Patterson and Marquis Haynes win SEC weekly awards

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Ole Miss won a pair of SEC weekly honors Monday. Rebel QB Shea Patterson is the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Senior defensive end Marquis Haynes earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week spoils.
22-of-35 passes for 351 yards and four TDs; one rush TD.@OleMissFB's @SheaPatterson_1 is the #SECFB Co-Offensive POTW. pic.twitter.com/exmtJuUbnZ— SEC (@SEC) October 16, 2017
Posted career highs of 3.5 TFLs, 3 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.@OleMissFB's Marquis Haynes is the #SECFB Co-Defensive Lineman OTW. pic.twitter.com/yRcwHBZnqG— SEC (@SEC) October 16, 2017
Ole Miss hosts #24 LSU Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:15pm CT, the game will be televised on ESPN.
