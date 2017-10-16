Jackson man arrested, charged with sexual battery of 11-year-old - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson man arrested, charged with sexual battery of 11-year-old boy

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police arrested and charged a man with sexual battery of an 11-year-old boy.

34-year-old Bruce Lee Ferrell was arrested Friday, October 13.

He is a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly