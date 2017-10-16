Alex Deaton sentenced in Kansas

According to KSNW, the man who was at the center of a nationwide manhunt out of Mississippi for several crimes back in March was sentenced in Kansas Monday.

Alex Deaton was sentenced to 155 months for the attempted murder of Riley Juel in Pratt County District Court.

Juel was a convenience store clerk who Deaton shot on March 1.

KSNW says that Deaton was also sentenced to 59 months for aggravated robbery. Back in July, Deaton pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

In March, Deaton was finally arrested after a high-speed chase through Ellsworth County in Kansas.

He is a suspect for crimes in several states including kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico, and murdering his girlfriend and another woman in Mississippi.

Deaton was previously charged with the murder his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, the murder of of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter found dead in a rural Neshoba County church and aggravated assault after the shooting of a jogger in Castlewoods.

RELATED: Murder victim told friend she and the suspect had split up

RELATED: Murder suspect Alex Deaton indicted on 3 charges by Rankin Co. grand jury

KSNW reports that, according to Deaton’s attorney he will likely serve the Kansas sentence first.

Timeline of events

7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22 - Heather Robinson gets off work at UMMC.

8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22 - Robinson texts a friend saying "Happy Birthday" and tells her that she and the Alex Deaton had split up.

Late Wednesday night, February 22 - Deaton likely killed Robinson

Thursday, February 23 - Investigators say Deaton drove to Neshoba County

4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23 - Brenda Pinter arrives at Dixon Baptist Church. Shorty after she arrives, a white SUV pulls into the church parking lot and stays for several minutes before leaving and heading south on Highway 21.

6:00 p.m. Thursday February 23 - Pinter's body is found inside the church office by her husband.

5:00 a.m. Friday, February 24 - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a woman who stated that she had been shot while jogging along Castlewood’s Blvd. During the investigation, the victim stated that a white man with facial hair, driving a small white SUV, shot her from his driver’s window striking her in the thigh.

4:20 p.m. Friday, February 24 - The Rankin County Sheriff's Office received a request to do a welfare check on a resident at Vineyards Apartments off Vine Drive near Castlewoods. A deputy, along with a family member, found Robinson dead inside the apartment. Her SUV and phone were missing and suspicious circumstances surrounded her death.

Monday, February 27 - Rankin County authorities confirmed Deaton was last seen in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28 - Deaton carjacks and kidnaps couple near the La Luz Trailhead in Albuquerque New Mexico. He entered a near by home, stole a van. The couple escaped, Deaton returned to the couple's car at original kidnapping site and headed north on Interstate 25 near Algodones.

Late evening/early morning Tuesday, Wednesday February 28-29- Deaton chased into Kansas during the night. He wrecked the stolen car he was driving and ran on foot to a convenience store where he shot the clerk and stole a black Cadillac.

8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 - Alex Deaton taken into custody in Kansas after high speed chase.

Monday, October 16 - Alex Deaton sentenced in Kansas.