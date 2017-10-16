Family identifies fair worker who died

A fair worker who died last Thursday has been identified by family members.

According to family, 49-year-old Jamie Antonio Gomez is from Santa Maria California.

He suffered a heart attack overnight Thursday inside his trailer.

The family says they do not have enough money to bring his body back for the funeral. There is a GoFundMe set up if anyone wants to help with costs.

