Tony Hughes says JSU Tigers "have not given up" after 0-6 start

The struggle hasn't been this real in Tiger World in over 40 years. Jackson State is 0 and 6 for the first time since 1969. No JSU team (dating back to 1946) has started 0 and 7. If they can't beat Southern on Saturday, history will be made for all the wrong reasons.

Head coach Tony Hughes says his Tigers "have not given up." He addressed Saturday's loss against Tuskegee and more in today's SWAC Teleconference.

Jackson State HC Tony Hughes says Tigers "have not given up" after 0-6 start. More from today's SWAC teleconference https://t.co/CMd2HcphKu pic.twitter.com/Qi7aKET8AY — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 16, 2017

Listen to entire teleconference here: http://www.swac.org/downloads2/1269912.mp3?ATCLID=211673276&SPSID=632758&SPID=93263&DB_LANG=C&DB_OEM_ID=27400

According to the Clarion-Ledger, JSU athletic director Wheeler Brown has given Hughes a vote of confidence. The Tigers face Southern Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The BoomBox Classic kicks off at 6:00pm.

