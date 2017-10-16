Tony Hughes says JSU Tigers "have not given up" after 0-6 start

The struggle hasn't been this real in Tiger World in over 40 years. Jackson State is 0 and 6 for the first time since 1969. No JSU team (dating back to 1946) has started 0 and 7. If they can't beat Southern on Saturday, history will be made for all the wrong reasons.
Head coach Tony Hughes says his Tigers "have not given up." He addressed Saturday's loss against Tuskegee and more in today's SWAC Teleconference.
Jackson State HC Tony Hughes says Tigers "have not given up" after 0-6 start. More from today's SWAC teleconference https://t.co/CMd2HcphKu pic.twitter.com/Qi7aKET8AY— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 16, 2017
Listen to entire teleconference here: http://www.swac.org/downloads2/1269912.mp3?ATCLID=211673276&SPSID=632758&SPID=93263&DB_LANG=C&DB_OEM_ID=27400
According to the Clarion-Ledger, JSU athletic director Wheeler Brown has given Hughes a vote of confidence. The Tigers face Southern Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The BoomBox Classic kicks off at 6:00pm.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.