Ole Miss, Houston Nutt reach agreement in lawsuit against school

According to the Associated Press, Ole Miss and Houston Nutt have announced in a joint statement that they have reached an agreement in Nutt's lawsuit against the school.

The joint statement released Monday says:

The lawyers who represent the University and Coach Nutt have communicated during the past few weeks to reach an agreement that would allow the parties to resolve Coach Nutt's claim while avoiding the costs and distractions associated with further litigation. The parties have reached such an agreement.

The University has apologized for misleading media reports about Coach Nutt saying:

Certain statements made by University employees in January 2016 appear to have contributed to misleading media reports about Coach Nutt. To the extent any such statement harmed Coach Nutt's reputation, the University apologizes, as this was not the intent. They NCAA's Notice of Allegations dated January 22, 2016, did not name or implicate Coach Nutt in any misconduct, and it would have been inappropriate for any University employee to suggest otherwise.

Later in the statement, Nutt says, "I am pleased to put the lawsuit behind me. Best wishes to the future of the Ole Miss Football program."

Nutt sued Ole Miss for defamation of character. Nutt alleged that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi but was dismissed by Judge Neal Biggers.

Nutt later refiled his lawsuit against Ole Miss, its athletic foundation and the IHL Board of Trustees in Lafayette County.

