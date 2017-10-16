Eudora Welty Library reopens to awaiting public

Monday, the doors of the downtown Jackson library reopened after the State Fire Marshal closed the building over safety and fire violations.

It's a relief to everyone from avid readers and job seekers to students researching papers.

"When the library is quiet and there's no one there, it's just not right," said Jackson Hinds Library System Executive Director Patty Furr.

But now things are back to normal at the library.

During its reopening, the main branch was filled with people at computers, reading the daily papers and leafing through the latest novel.

"I just read constantly," said Belhaven resident Marilyn Brooks. "It's my entertainment. It's what I like to do."

The 10 day closure was a major inconvenience for frequent patrons like Brooks.

"I was just heartbroken. I love this library, the people who work here could not be nicer,"added Brooks. "It's just a wonderful library and a wonderful group of people and I missed it terribly, and I'm glad it's open again."

Friday, State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney re-inspected the main branch and found violations were corrected.

He ordered it closed October 5 after finding violations and releasing a more than 100 page report.

Chaney initially ordered that it could reopen with firefighters posted in the building, but library officials found the cost would run about $55,000 a year including insurance, FICA and their PEERS retirement.

Jackson Hinds Library System Executive Director Patty Furr says the State Fire Marshal is working with them to keep operating while keeping the patrons and workers safe.

"We're allowed to have the building open as long as our guard does rounds and logs that they've been over the building every 20 minutes," said Furr. "And the last time I talked to Mr. Chaney, he was looking to try to find some fire training for our guard staff".

Artist Jerry Hilliard does pencil portraits and scenes, creating his work in the library.

He says the atmosphere gives him inspiration.

"It's peaceful and a lot of good people come here and it keeps me in tune with what's really going on," said Hilliard.

The new library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is closed on Sundays.

