Missing Ridgeland woman found after Silver Alert issued

A elderly Ridgeland woman who went missing for almost 20 hours was found safe and sound Monday afternoon.

83-year-old Johnnie Ray Pace was found by officers in another resident's apartment at the Chateau Ridgeland around 1 p.m.

She was reported missing overnight and a Silver Alert went out around 4 a.m.

Police say she appeared to have fallen and was unable to get up.

She was taken to a local hospital to get checked out, but it appeared that she didn't have any serious injuries.

Members of the Mid-Mississippi Strike Team aided in the search, looking through nearby wooded areas where they thought she would be.

"At the end of the day, this is the result we wanted," said Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal. "When you reach out to these adjoining law enforcement agencies through the MMST Taskforce team, this is the response you get. We had agencies from Yazoo County, Warren, Hinds, Madison and Rankin that teamed up to help us out."

This is the Mid Mississippi Strike Teams second Silver Alert search, in about a week's time.

Last Tuesday, they successfully located 75-year-old James Wesley Jenkins safe and sound, after he walked away from a nursing home in Vicksburg.

