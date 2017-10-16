2 new cases of West Nile virus reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is confirming two new cases of West Nile virus.

That brings the total so far this year to 60 cases of the mosquito-borne illness, including two people who died earlier. The new cases are in Hinds and DeSoto counties.

In 2016, the state had 43 cases with two deaths.

So far this year, there have been 14 cases in Hinds County; seven in Rankin County; five in Forrest County; four in Madison County; three in Lee County; and two each in Calhoun, DeSoto, Humphreys, Lincoln, Lowndes, Monroe and Scott counties.

Counties with one case each are Bolivar, Clarke, Clay, Covington, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Noxubee, Perry, Sunflower, Wilkinson and Yazoo.

The deaths were in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.