The PSC wants to give you more tools to fight telemarketers

If you're sick of telemarketers calling, you could have a new way to fight back. We've all gotten those calls and folks say they're tired of it.

"I think we've signed up on several different do not calls but there seems to be a leak in the system," said Macy B. Hart.

"Everytime's the worst time for them guys to call," said Andre Houston. "They shouldn't be calling but they do."

While it may seem like a fact of life, Chairman of the Mississippi Public Service Commission Brandon Presley wants to change the law and give you a way to fight back.

"I want to see victims in Mississippi who have had their privacy violated by these companies have the ability to file suit and make sure they are compensated for the damages," said Presley. " And quite frankly I want to ratchet up the pressure against companies who are predatory telemarketers."

The right to sue exists at the federal level. But Presley says this would give victims double coverage. Presley proposed suing those telemarketers for at least 500 dollars in damages per call.

"Rachet up the pressure against companies who are predatory telemarketers who are calling folks nonstop. Who are trying to scam our people.," added Presley. "Many times these calls are coming from a foreign country but they're coming on behalf of an American company."

Presley says the Public Service Commission will continue to enforce violations to the state's No-Call Law but this move would allow the victims to get paid in the process.

The PSC also plans to make a new app available to consumers starting November 1. Presley says you'll be able to file telemarketer complains directly from your cell phone. He thinks the current process with all the steps often deters people from filing the complaints now. The new app will simplify it and make it available in the palm of your hand.

