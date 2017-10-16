Interim MVSU President gets support from alumni, faculty and students

Some Mississippi Valley State University alumni, faculty and students want the College Board to name a president without a full search.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports acting president Jerryl Briggs garnered prominent support Thursday at a meeting where trustees asked Valley supporters to discuss desired qualities in a president.

Briggs, previously chief operating officer, has run the 2,500-student school since William Bynum Jr. left in June to become president of Jackson State University. Briggs says he'd like to be president, and Bynum endorses him.

A trustee committee led by Shane Hooper of Tupelo is deciding whether the board will conduct a broad, months-long search, or choose a new president without a search. Board spokeswoman Caron Blanton has said Briggs wouldn't be eligible for the post if trustees open a broad search.

