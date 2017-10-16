New survey questions Reservoir Police effectiveness

Funded through state tax dollars, the Reservoir Police Department is on the hot seat after residents and recreationist are questioning the department's effectiveness.

The Reservoir's General Manager, John Sigman, says this came about after lawmakers added language to this year's budget bill that suggested an effectiveness report be submitted by next fiscal year.

"In the next few days, I believe, we will go ahead and put out a notice that says the survey needs to be completed by this date," said Sigman said. "But we still got a little staff work to do on that to figure out exactly what we are going to do there, but it'll be pretty quick."

Representative Mark Baker, who helps set the district's budget, says a report was suggested because he and other lawmakers are ready for concerns to be addressed instead of just talked about.

He says, while this survey is not on target with what is being asked of the board, he is still hopeful that this can help the Reservoir Police Department become a better entity.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.