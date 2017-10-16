Two arrested for armed robbery at Family Dollar in Jackson

Two armed robbers were detained by employees at a Jackson Family Dollar after they tried to rob the store.

Officers of the Jackson Police Department responded to the Family Dollar Store, located in the 1200 block of University Blvd for an armed robbery.

Once officers arrived, the suspects, a black man and woman were being held at bay by a customer and a store employee.

The male suspect entered the store shortly before 8:30 p.m. and approached the register. As he pushed a male customer aside, the suspect produced a small handgun and began removing cash from the register while the female suspect stood watch outside.

As the male suspect fled towards the exit, the customer who was pushed aside confronted the suspect and wrestled him to the ground.

The female suspect then entered the store and attempted to retrieve the stolen money during the altercation. She was then confronted by a female employee.

Both were successfully detained until police arrived.

The suspects have been transported to police headquarters for questioning. Their charges are pending.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

