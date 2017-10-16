Man arrested in north Jackson for allegedly promoting prostitution

Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies are cracking down on prostitution in the area.

Monday, investigators arranged to meet up with a prostitute at the Super 8 Motel in North Jackson.

That led them to Marcus Cameron.

"He had a full extradition warrant from Georgia, as well as another one from Arkansas. And he wanted to fight a little bit. So we got him into custody after he tried to wrestle a little while," explained Nick Brown, an investigator with the Hinds County Sheriffs Department who assisted in Cameron's arrest.

Now, Cameron is not only charged with promoting prostitution, but also resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

That's on top of the his active warrant out in Georgia for obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

This is actually a continuation of a bust from last week.

"For right now, we're just going to keep pushing for the BackPage investigations and where they lead," said Investigator Brown. "And if it comes from BackPage onto another social media site, then we'll follow that one as well."

The woman allegedly working for Cameron says she'd been with him in Meridian, and he had plans to take her to Texas.

"The Human Trafficking Division - they came out and talked to her, and after the interview, they actually came back here, got her belongings, and took her to the safe house," said Investigator Brown.

Hinds County tends to put an emphasis more on catching the people promoting prostitution, rather than the prostitutes themselves, as part of Sheriff Victor Mason's attempts to eliminate this from the area altogether.

