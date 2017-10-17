JPD investigate stabbing on Maria Drive; suspect still at large

Jackson police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1300 block of Maria Dr.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a call came in about a disturbance at a home on Maria Dr.

Officers later learned that an altercation between two men resulted in one of the men assaulting the other with a knife.

The 23-year-old victim was stabbed in the left shoulder and just underneath his left arm. He was taken to an area hospital; his injures appear to be non life-threatening at this time.

The 27-year old suspect fled the house on foot just prior to police arriving.

The suspect is still at large. Investigators are currently working to verify identity before his information is released as being wanted in connection with this crime. An update will be made available once that happens.

