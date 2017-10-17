Officials on scene of gas line rupture in Madison - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Officials on scene of gas line rupture in Madison

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer

MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A gas line ruptured in Madison on Tuesday just before noon.

Madison Sheriff's Office says that the rupture happened on Grayhawk Parkway. 

The fire department is on scene and a gas company is on the way.

We are working to get more information and have a crew headed to the scene. 

