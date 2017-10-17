Hughes announces Jackson State offensive changes

Tony Hughes kicked off Tuesday’s press conference with big changes for the struggling Jackson State offense. Hughes promoted Derrick McCall to co-offensive coordinator. The former JSU QB and 2015 interim head coach will be the new play caller. McCall is responsible for the game plan, calling plays from the press box, and coaching quarterbacks.

Chad Germany will be in charge of personnel, substitutions, signals, and coaching wide receivers.

Watch Hughes entire press conference below.

0-6 Jackson State hosts Southern Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.