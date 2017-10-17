State Fire Marshal makes arrests in arson investigation

Special Response Team (SRT) in conjunction with the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office, charged several individuals with conspiring to commit arson last week in Picayune.

The Sheriff's office said they received an anonymous tip of someone planning to burn a house. Investigators then contacted the State Fire Marshal's Office, which made the decision to activate SRT.

The team set up surveillance in front of the home and later caught someone climbing on top of the roof of the home with a gas can.

The man seen on surveillance was identified as Mikel Milling of Slidell, LA. Further investigation led to the arrest of two other people, Don Osborn of Picayune and Joseph Gilley of Slidell, LA.

All three suspects were charged with 4th-degree arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.