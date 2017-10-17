POLICE: 16-year-old shot in the mouth while teens play with pistol

A 16-year-old in McComb was accidentally shot in the mouth while he and other teens played with a pistol.

On October 16, around 2:30 p.m., three teens, visiting a friend on a home on Howe Street, were playing with a loaded semi-auto pistol.

The four teens were home after being out of school for the last day of their fall break.

When one of the teens pulled the weapon out of his backpack and removed the magazine from the weapon, but failed to check the chamber where one bullet was in place.

After pointing the weapon, the teen pulled the trigger, shooting the victim in the mouth.

The victim condition is unknown at this time.

The other three teens were not harmed.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.