Senator Thad Cochran returns to Washington amid health concerns

U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) today returned to Washington, D.C. and issued the following statement:

I am pleased to be back in Washington where I look forward to continuing work on the 2018 appropriations bills and to taking part in the debate on the budget and tax cuts. I appreciate all the support and kind words I received while at home.

Cochran continues to be treated for urological issues and remains under medical supervision, which could affect his work schedule.

