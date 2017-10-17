Former Lee County officer indicted for auto burglary

A former officer in Guntown and Saltillo has been indicted for auto burglary.

On July 20, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the Guntown Police Department about a possible theft by an ex-employee.

The ex-employee, identified as 31-year-old Scotty Bradley of Saltillo, previously worked with the Guntown Police Department. He left the department to work full-time with the Saltillo Police Department in May.

He is accused of stealing items from at least one Guntown police car while working for Saltillo police. He’s also accused of replacing some equipment with old equipment.

Some of the items were reportedly found inside a Saltillo police car issued to Bradley.

His case was presented to a Lee County grand jury where he was indicted for two counts of auto burglary.

His bond was set at $10,000.

