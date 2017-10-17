"Same Kind of Different As Me" premieres in Madison on Thursday

The red carpet will be rolled out in Madison Thursday night.

The Hollywood style gala is for the premiere of a movie shot in the Jackson metro area. Hundreds of locals were used in the film's production.

"Same Kind of Different As Me" is based on the true story of an art dealer who befriends a homeless man," said local Producer Stephen Johnston. This in order to help save his troubled marriage. We are having a huge event on Thursday night at the Malco Grandview Theater in Madison. It will be a Hollywood like experience and we will have a very big red carpet. A number of our cast will be here and it's going to be a great event not only for our film, but for the state of Mississippi."

Academy Award-winning actress Renee Zellweger is scheduled to attend the movie premiere.

The movie opens to the public Friday.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.