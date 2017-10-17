Two Louisiana residents plead guilty to smuggling live white-tailed deer into Mississippi

Two Louisiana residents have pled guilty to smuggling live white-tail deer into Mississippi.

75-year-old Edward L. Donaldson Jr. and 42-year-old John Jared Oertling, both residents of Pearl River, St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, pled guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act for importing live white-tailed deer into Mississippi, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Luis Santiago of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement.

Mississippi law makes it unlawful to import live white-tailed deer into the State of Mississippi and authorizes the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Commission with the responsibility of establishing regulations governing the importation of white-tailed deer with the emphasis on preventing the introduction of disease.

The Commission established a regulation that mirrors the state statute, prohibiting the importation of live white- tailed deer into the State of Mississippi.

The Lacey Act makes it unlawful for any person to import, export, transport, sell, receive, acquire or purchase wildlife that were taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of any law or regulation of any state.

Donaldson and Oertling admitted to United States District Judge Keith Starrett to purchasing and transporting live white-tailed deer into Mississippi in violation of state and federal law from February 2010 through November 2012.

Donaldson and Oertling manage a 1,031 acre high fenced enclosure in Forrest County, Mississippi, known as Turkey Trott Ranch .

Donaldson and Oertling admitted that the live white-tailed deer purchased and imported from Pennsylvania to Turkey Trott Ranch in Forrest County, Mississippi, came from a herd of captive white-tailed deer in Pennsylvania that tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

Chronic Wasting Disease is the chief threat to deer and elk populations in North America.

The disease, which ultimately ends in death of infected animals, is a transmissible neurological disease that produces small lesions in the brain of deer and elk and is characterized by loss of body condition and behavioral abnormalities.

This is the third such case brought by federal authorities against South Mississippi landowners caught importing white-tailed deer since February of 2014.

