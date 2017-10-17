Adams County Supervisor takes a knee to pray during Pledge of Allegiance

Adams County Supervisor Ricky Gray "took a knee" during the Pledge of Allegiance" at Monday's supervisors' meeting. Gray says he knelt to pray.

When Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong gave the Pledge of Allegiance Monday, Gray faced the flag and knelt in prayer.

In a statement today, Gray said:

Our community in Adams County is divided by a racial line, and I felt like my concerns I've brought in past meetings weren't being heard. Our community definitely needs prayer, so I knelt to pray.

