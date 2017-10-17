Adams County Supervisor takes a knee to pray during Pledge of Al - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Adams County Supervisor takes a knee to pray during Pledge of Allegiance

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: brucevideoproductions Source: brucevideoproductions
NATCHEZ, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Adams County Supervisor Ricky Gray "took a knee" during the Pledge of Allegiance" at Monday's supervisors' meeting. Gray says he knelt to pray.

When Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong gave the Pledge of Allegiance Monday, Gray faced the flag and knelt in prayer.

In a statement today, Gray said:

Our community in Adams County is divided by a racial line, and I felt like my concerns I've brought in past meetings weren't being heard.  Our community definitely needs prayer, so I knelt to pray. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly