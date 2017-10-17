Mississippi startups compete for chance to get business off the ground

More good news for the state of Mississippi this week as local entrepreneurs are competing for a chance to get their business off the ground.

This week, thirty Mississippi Startup companies are competing for cash prizes in Innovate Mississippi's New Venture Challenge.

"We have folks who are developing an app that can help you streamline all your social media," said Tasha Bibb, Director of Entrepreneurial Development. "We got folks that have actual products that can even fill potholes."

From dry wall repair to machines that will dry your hair, these entrepreneurs are hoping to launch their businesses with Mississippi roots.

"All of a sudden, God just gave me the idea to direct the hot air and vapor up," said Martin McCurtis, C.E.O. of Quantum Flow Inc.

McCurtis, of Edwards, hopes to turn the hair dryer industry on its head with the Momentum Upflow - a hair dryer that pushes air up, and eliminates humidity.

"We just can't be left behind," said McCurtis. "Technology is all around us. There are a lot of people around here with a tremendous amount of capabilities, but they need to be nurtured."

These startups are competing for cash prizes, marketing assistance, office space and web hosting.

"Our main goal is to foster the growth of their companies and they are going to be the companies that are paying the high wage jobs," added Bibb.

Each idea is different, with their inventors hoping to spur a new industry in the state in the near future.

