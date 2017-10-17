Vicksburg is targeting blight with $500,000 in grant money

Where Vicksburg is targeting the ugly problem of blight in communities, city officials plan to use $500,000 in state grant money through Mississippi Home Corps to help make the city a cleaner and more attractive place to live.

“While this house is in the bad state that it is in, the value of the other homes in neighborhood depreciate,” said Vicksburg’s housing director Gertrude Young.

Vicksburg leaders say there are hundreds of dilapidated properties around town and they are not happy about it.

“Dilapidated properties bring down the value of your community, your city and your neighborhood,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

According to the city, in 2016, they removed 25 properties because owners could not bring them up to code. This year, there are a total of 50 on the list, which could be costly.

"If we demolish the home, our city workers, that is between $3,000 to 5,000 of city funds," explained Flaggs.

Thanks to a new state grant through Mississippi Home Corps, city officials say they will not have to foot the bill.

Here is how it works:

The city teams up with blight partners such as Habitat for Humanity.

That organization contacts dilapidated property owners and offer to buy the home with grant money. The costs of attorney fees, demolition and title are also included.

Once the blighted property is removed, the organization rebuilds a new home that is more attractive and can be put back on the tax roll.

“If we can do this one community at a time, one block at a time, in the next four to five years, Vicksburg will be a whole different city,” said Young.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.