Chinese opioid dealer indicted in Mississippi fentanyl case

The national opioid crisis has its tentacles in the Magnolia state, as the Justice Department announces indictments involving a case right here.

Tuesday, the federal agency reported the indictment of a Chinese dealer connected to an operation in south Mississippi.

READ MORE: Mississippi grand jury indicts alleged Chinese drug manufacturer

A local coroner also speaks out about the increase in opioid fatalities in the metro area.

"The first case began with a traffic stop in Mississippi in 2013," said U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during a news conference Tuesday.

That Harrison County traffic stop led to the indictment of Chinese fentanyl manufacturer Xiaobing Yan.

The 40-year-old was indicted in the Southern District of Mississippi on two counts of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute multiple controlled substances, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogues.

Drugs made in China and sold over the internet.

"These cases reflect a new and disturbing trend of part of the opioid crisis that we face here in the United States," said Rosenstein. "More and more of our citizens are being killed by fentanyl".

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth had 23 reported overdose deaths in 2016.

So far this year, he has submitted 56 cases for toxicology screenings. Twenty-one have come back as a pharmaceutical overdose.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics met last week with coroners on the Opioid death increase.

"Two hours after we walked out of that meeting, myself and two of the same Bureau of Narcotics agents were at a residence here in Rankin County with a heroin overdose," said Ruth.

Many of Ruth's OD cases involve the use of fentanyl mixed with heroin, morphine or Hydrocodone.

"Theses drugs are out here. They're not going away. It's an easy sale for drug dealers," added the coroner. "You don't know what you're getting and they don't care about you. They don't care about your life. All they care about is selling and making money".

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies held town hall meeting on opioids Tuesday night in Gautier.

One will be held in Meridian on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dulaney Center at Meridian Community College, in Brookhaven on November 14 at 6:30 p.m, in Picayune on November 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Another is planned for the Jackson metro area on November 28 at 6:30 p.m. The location of that meeting has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.