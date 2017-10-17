Hinds football moves into top 5 in NJCAA poll

Hinds Community College football is sitting at 6-0 and now in the top 5. The Eagles are ranked #4 in the new NJCAA Top 20. Hinds is the highest among MACJC teams.

#4 Hinds (6-0)

#6 Northwest (5-1)

#7 East Mississippi (6-1)

#10 Jones County (6-1)

#15 Mississippi Gulf Coast (5-2)

RV Holmes (5-2)

RV Itawamba (6-1)

Hinds faces #10 JCJC Saturday at 2:00pm in Ellisville.

