Ed Orgeron's favorite Oxford memory? Chicken on a stick

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron fired shots in Ole Miss' direction.
He told ESPN on his fateful Rebel tenure "The truth is the whole time I was there I was wishing I were at LSU." Ole Miss clapped back in 140 characters or less.
See you Saturday in Oxford, Ed https://t.co/JLj3l7zhPQ— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 16, 2017
Coach O returns to Oxford on Saturday. There was one thing he liked about his reign in red and blue: Chicken on a stick.
"You know I used to stop at the Exxon and get a chicken on a stick, and it was fantastic," Orgeron said. "And I hope that cook is still there, I can stop and say hello to her. That's about all I remember. Best I've ever had, but not better than Raising Canes."
Ole Miss faces #24 LSU Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:15pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.
