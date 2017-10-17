Senator Thad Cochran returns to Washington, D.C. following delay in plans

Senator Thad Cochran is back in Washington following several weeks of recovery here in Mississippi.

Cochran's recent absence on the Hill had caught the attention of national news.

As Austin Barbour explained, this is a week that Republicans are keenly aware of their numbers.

"There's a budget resolution vote this Thursday," noted Barbour, Republican national strategist. "Republicans need to win that budget resolution vote in order to give themselves an easier option to pass tax reform later on this fall."

Cochran's health issues first came to light in late September when his office noted he was being treated for a urological issue and was recuperating in Mississippi.

The next day, President Trump tweeted that the reason the health care bill couldn't secure enough votes was partly because a Senator was hospitalized.

With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Cochran tweeted thanking people for the well-wishes but noted that he was not hospitalized.

Thanks for the well-wishes. I'm not hospitalized, but am recuperating at home in Mississippi and look forward to returning to work soon. — Senator Thad Cochran (@SenThadCochran) September 27, 2017

He later said he planned to return on October 16th. When a UTI delayed that Monday, Henry Barbour notes that all eyes squarely focused on the Senator.

"At this point in his career it is, I guess it's appropriate that there is a lot of attention on him and the opportunity he has to help put President Trump's important votes for the budget that sets up the vote on tax reform," said Henry Barbour, Mississippi Republican National Committee Member. " That Senator Cochran may be the decisive vote for that."

Millsaps political science professor Nathan Shrader says Cochran's absence could've thrown the Senate's whole plan into disarray.

"It really should help Americans understand the fact that just how much the presence or absence of one single elected official could have a tremendous impact on the process," explained Shrader.

Cochran's office says he is still being treated for urological issues and remains under medical supervision, which could affect his work schedule.

