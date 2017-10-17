Future of Historic Belhaven Home causes rift between church and neighbor

First Presbyterian Church on State Street in Jackson has been buying homes in the Belhaven area in order to keep up with its growing membership and elementary school.

In 2015, the church bought the home that sits behind the school's playground and now leaders want to turn it into office space, but not everyone is onboard. Patrick Hicks lives across the street from the home and writes on Nextdoor.com that he's worried the neighborhood's integrity could be lost if variances continue to be changed, but church leaders say that's not the case since many see the school's traffic and playground as a deterrent from renting or living at the home.

"We need space for meetings, for one on ones, and for offices. That's all we could use that building for," said Church Senior Minister, David Strain. "It means it's occupied, it's not lying empty and dormant."

Strain says what the church is asking for from the city would only change the home's use for a year then they would have to reapply.

"From my understanding, the special variance will allow us to make use of it for a limited time and at the end of that time the community can express its opinion," Strain explained. "If there is a real problem, it can be changed back again."

Before a decision is made, the city will host an open house on the 25 to hear anyone's concerns or comments:

The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at 200 South President Street in the Andrew Jackson Conference Room.

