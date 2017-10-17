Madison Board of Aldermen votes to allow Christmas display to continue

The votes are in and the Madison Board of Aldermen is allowing an elaborate Christmas display to live on. The City of Madison had to take up the issue during a board meeting Tuesday night.

This comes after neighbors complained the light show causes too many traffic problems year after year.

The Richardsons have been hosting this light show for almost 20 years now. It's such a big production, they start setting up in September.

"I just saw the joy that people had, and have enjoyed doing it because of the joy that it brings," said Carol Richardson, who hosts the Christmas display each year. "We never expected to be here at a council meeting to hear a decision on whether or not we could continue doing that,"

Eddy Edwards is fighting the Christmas display. You can guess the name he's earned himself around town.

"I've been called worse," said Edwards as people held up "Don't be Mr. Grinch" signs behind him.

To be clear, Edwards says he doesn't want to stop the light show; he just wants it moved to a public place.

"Where a traffic plan that was workable can be used, and where it does not inconvenience a neighborhood and endanger and prevent fire and emergency personnel from getting into our neighborhood," explained Edwards.

3 On Your Side and FOX40 spoke with more than half a dozen people in the neighborhood Tuesday who all told us pretty much the same thing: Yes, there's traffic, but they don't really mind.

"I get to say, 'Oh, that's new. Oh, this is new! Oh, I like this.' I get to act like a kid again. I enjoy it, I really do," laughed Judy Himel, who's lived by the light show for ten years now. "I kind of think, for one or two people that are upset about this, compared to the thousands of people that like it, say, you know, suck it up,"

The Chief of Police and Board of Alderman created a traffic route that they say will alleviate some of the back-ups during the 38-day display.

"Residents have a way to get in and out now, whereas before we had a little bit of trouble sometimes," said Richardson.

But Edwards still isn't satisfied, and he says the fight isn't over.

"Everybody I know, their kids look forward to it. 'Can we go again? Can we go again? PLEASE, can we go again?' This is the type of stuff people like," said Himel.

For those of you whose Christmas spirit trumps your road rage, the light show is at 219 Sun Dial Road in Madison.

