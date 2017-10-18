Former Rebel on Ed Orgeron's comment concerning his time in Oxfo - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Former Rebel on Ed Orgeron's comment concerning his time in Oxford: "It does not sit well with the Ole Miss faithful."

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
OXFORD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

"The whole time I was there I was wishing I were at LSU." -Ed Orgeron.

Former Rebel WR who played for Coach O says those words add fuel to the fire.

"To put it plainly, I don't like it." - Mike Espy.

