Deadline for Governor to respond to state flag lawsuit is today

The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
Murder charges have been filed against a 42-year-old man who the Columbia Police Department says assaulted an 81-year-old man following a dispute over money.More >>
Murder charges have been filed against a 42-year-old man who the Columbia Police Department says assaulted an 81-year-old man following a dispute over money.More >>
A trio of sisters have been charged with assaulting a 12-year-old girl due to a "previous disagreement" between the victim and the suspects' young relative, Columbia Police Department investigators say.More >>
A trio of sisters have been charged with assaulting a 12-year-old girl due to a "previous disagreement" between the victim and the suspects' young relative, Columbia Police Department investigators say.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>