Deadline for Governor to respond to state flag lawsuit is today

Attorneys for Governor Phil Bryant must reply today to the lawsuit that challenges the confederate emblem on the state flag

The case was dismissed in lower courts but is now being considered by the U.S. Supreme court.

Justices are requesting that Bryant's attorneys file arguments defending the emblem that appears on the flag.

The lawsuit was originally filed last year by an attorney from Grenada, Carlos Moore, but lower courts ruled against him.

The Mississippi state flag is the last state flag in the United States that still has the confederate battle eblem.

