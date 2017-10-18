Hinds county law enforcement looking for wanted suspect

Central MS Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted suspect.

Michael Ray Ervin is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff Office for the charge of possession of controlled substance

Ervin is described as a 6-foot, 2-inch black male weighing 238 pounds.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)

