Wiesenberger Road in Gluckstadt closed for railroad crossing rep - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Wiesenberger Road in Gluckstadt closed for railroad crossing repair

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

A road in Gluckstadt is closed for railroad crossing repair.

The repairs on Wiesenberger Road will be happening Wednesday until Thursday night.

The road is many residents' main route to I-55. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly