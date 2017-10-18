Flu shots avaible at county health departments

Pediatric flu shots are now available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county clinics.

Adult flu vaccines are only offered at county health department clinics for those who are underinsured or uninsured and who meet certain high-risk criteria.

Those 18 and under who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can receive flu vaccination for $10. Insurance, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is accepted for children’s flu shots.

Seasonal flu vaccination is recommended for anyone age six months and older.

