Herschel Walker & Wesley Walls will play in Sanderson Farms Championship Pro-Am

Press Release from the Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship is pleased to announce that two distinguished professional athletes, Herschel Walker and Wesley Walls, have committed to play in the Allen Exploration Pro-Am this year. The Allen Exploration Pro-Am will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2017 with a 7:30 a.m. tee time.



Along with being a Heisman trophy winner, Herschel Walker has succeeded as an Olympic bobsledder, track and field athlete, mixed martial artist, businessman, and author. After graduating valedictorian of his high school class, Walker began his college football career at the University of Georgia, earning three consensus All-American honors before going on to play for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants. Walker was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999. This is his second time playing in the Allen Exploration Pro-Am.



Mississippi native and retired NFL tight end, Wesley Walls, started his career at the University of Mississippi where he earned All-American honors his senior year. Walls moved on to play for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV, the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers, and the Green Bay Packers. In 2004, he was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame, and was elected into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.



Walker owns and operates the Savannah-based Renaissance Man International, and is most involved with the branch called Herschel's Famous 34, which sells prepared chicken and appetizers to restaurants. A portion of all profits from Herschel's Famous 34 is donated to charity. As part of his charitable work, Walker also regularly gives motivational speeches at schools and events nationwide.



Walls currently works as a real estate developer, and he serves as president and CEO of Delta Furniture Manufacturing. Active in the community, he endowed a football scholarship at Ole Miss.



CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms, Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., said, “On behalf of Sanderson Farms, I want to thank these two men for all the charitable work they do, but especially in helping out the Friends of Children’s Hospital and the other statewide charities supported by the Championship. We are honored to have these outstanding men playing in the Allen Exploration Pro-Am.”



The 50th Sanderson Farms Championship is set for October 23-29, 2017 at The Country Club of Jackson, MS.