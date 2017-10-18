Jackson elementary school to be renamed after former president Barack Obama

A Jackson elementary school is going to be renamed after former president Barack Obama.

Davis Magnet IB Elementary School has been renamed Barack Obama IB Elementary School. The change will officially happen at the beginning of the next school year.

School stakeholders voted on October 5 to rename the school. The PTA President Janelle Jefferson said, “The school community wanted to rename the campus to reflect a person who fully represents ideals and public stances consistent with what we want our children to believe about themselves."

“I wholeheartedly agree with the name,” said Board President Camille Simms.

The idea to change the school's name started in August after the school board and parents began discussing renaming the school. It is currently named after Jefferson Davis, a Confederate leader.

“I applaud the efforts of our students, parents, staff, and community who participated in this open process, said Principal Dr. Kathleen Grigsby. “We will continue to honor the name of our school by achieving high academic performance.”

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.