Jackson Fire Chief leaving fire department

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Fire Chief R.D. Simpson will be leaving the Jackson Fire Department.

He is taking a job in California and his last day will be Friday the 27th.

