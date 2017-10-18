VoIP causes issues with emergency calls

With hard-line phones, a 911 call can easily be routed and dispatchers are given the address that's associated with it. But with these new Voice over Internet Protocol Systems, that's not always the case.

Brandon Police Chief William Thompson says his dispatch received a medical call from a resident, who not only needed help, but was frustrated after claiming he called the emergency line twice and got a busy signal. Chief Thompson says that doesn't happen.

"If you call 911 and all my lines have somebody on them, it's going to roll over and talk to Rankin County," Chief Thompson explained. "If all of his are busy, it will roll to the next."

After talking to the man, police learned he had a VoIP phone which requires things like your address and any other phone numbers to be listed in order to work properly. But even then it's not a guarantee.

"If you want to call 911 and you sure fire.. you're going to get an emergency dispatcher.. you need a hard-line phone or a cell phone on a major provider," Chief Thompson said. "But some of these voice internet protocol phone/VOIP systems at home may or may not hit."

If you move after setting up your service, you will need to go back into the system and update the address. Chief Williams says if you don't and you happen to call 911, the phone could send them to the old address.

According to the FCC, if you have or are thinking of subscribing to an interconnected VoIP service, you should:

Provide your accurate physical address to your interconnected VoIP service provider to ensure that emergency services can quickly be dispatched to your location.

Be familiar with your VoIP service provider's procedures for updating your address, and promptly update address information in the event of a change.

Have a clear understanding of any limitations of your 911 service.

Inform children, babysitters and visitors about your VoIP service and its 911 limitations, if any.

If your power is out or your Internet connection is down, be aware that your VoIP service may not work. Consider installing a backup power supply, maintaining a traditional phone line or having a wireless phone as a backup.

If you have questions about whether the phone service you are receiving is an interconnected VoIP service, contact your service provider for further information.

PSAPs currently lack the technical capability to receive texts, photos and video.

