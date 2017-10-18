Construction company sues City Of Pearl

The City of Pearl is facing a $1.2 million dollar lawsuit from a construction company working on the much anticipated West Rankin Parkway.

That road will connect Treetops Boulevard to Highway 80 at Pearson Road, relieving traffic off Flowood Drive. The construction company, Joe McGee Construction, claims the city breached their contract.

The suit says the city required them to remove a significant amount of fill materials from the road, and forced them to replace that with other materials.

Joe McGee Construction says they were never reimbursed by the city for that extra work they performed. They also claim that the materials used were acceptable, while the city of Pearl's engineers say it wasn't according to the suit.



On Wednesday, the Mayor of Pearl, Jake Windham, released a statement in response to the suit, saying, "the city has received a complaint, and we are reviewing it and are confident in our position."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.